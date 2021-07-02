Brush fire burns along I-15 in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire near Layton.

The fire is burning along Northbound I-15 at Hill Field Road.

Nearby traffic cameras show heavy, black smoke billowing off the shoulder of I-15.

Courtesy: UDOT

Fire affecting roadway

NB I-15 at Hill Field Rd On Ramp MP 331, Davis Co.

Right Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 4:34 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 2, 2021

According to UDOT, the fire has closed the right lane of Northbound I-15 at Hill Field Road.

At this time, the Layton Fire Department says the fire is not threatening any structures.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available. ABC4 will update this story as it develops.