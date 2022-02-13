BRUNCH FORECAST: Another beautiful day of sunshine this Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah! We have another beautiful day of sunshine and spring-like warmth with some haze still building in as well. The nicer conditions continue as we close out the weekend thanks to the high pressure system that still sits over the west giving us the clear skies and inverted valley air. While the warmth does build in once the sun is out in full force it is not enough to break the inversion so the smog continues to build in. This will cause some of us to have moderate air quality around the Wasatch Front. The clear skies will help boost our temperatures again for many of us to be about 5-10 degrees above average. In northern Utah, our highs will be in the mid 40s and low 50s while southern Utah will see another day of 50s and 60s with St. George flirting with 70 degrees just in time for Valentine’s day. Winds will remain calm due to the high pressure system. Heading into the evening hours will not be too terrible as the temperatures will not drop down too quickly. So, if you are looking to paint the town red for Valentine’s day a light sweater may be needed if you expect to stay out past sundown.

In short, another above average temperature day with plenty of sunshine and a light tint of smog.

