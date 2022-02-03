Broken rail causes major system-wide TRAX delays

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A broken rail has left major system-wide delays for TRAX riders on Thursday morning.

Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says major delays are expected along the Red and Blue Lines traveling southbound from Murray North.

A bus bridge was activated between Millcreek and Bingham Junction for the Red Line and between Millcreek and Midvale Fort Union for the Blue Line, but the bridge has since been canceled.

Officials are still investigating the cause, but UTA authorities say temperature may have played a role.

Major delays continue to be in effect for riders system-wide.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.