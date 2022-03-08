EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Drivers in Eagle Mountain should plan ahead for traffic delays on Tuesday morning.

City officials say several roads are currently closed due to a broken gas line.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

Roads affected include:

Pony Express Pkwy EB between Ranches Pkwy and Porter’s Crossing is closed.

Pony Express Parkway westbound between Plum Creek Drive to Ranches Parkway is also closed.

Drivers should plan an alternate route if driving in the area this morning.

