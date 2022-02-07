Broken down truck causing road delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A commercial truck has broken down, blocking lanes along SR-210 Monday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation says the truck is stuck in an uphill lane near the Maybird area by milepost 7.5.

Drivers traveling in the area should expect traffic delays in both directions, officials say. Unified Police Department (UPD) is on scene directing traffic.

Anyone planning a trip to Alta Ski Resort or Snowbird this morning should also plan ahead for road delays.

Officials are asking drivers to slow down and travel with caution as crews work to clear the roadways.