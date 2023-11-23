SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officials at Brighton Resort will be opening the gates to their 2023-24 skiing season on Saturday, Nov. 25, according to a press release and social media.

The resort will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily starting Saturday, falling two days after Thanksgiving. Initially, only the Majestic lift will be in operation. Officials noted that adult lift tickets are now available online.

“Additional lifts will be opening soon, promising an expanded range of skiing and snowboarding options,” stated the release. “Brighton Resort encourages guests to check our website and social media for updates on operations, trails, and special deals.

Parking reservations will not be needed until Dec. 1.

Alta Ski Area will also be opening the same day at Brighton. Currently, Brian Head, Park City Mountain, Solitude and Woodward Park City resorts are already open.