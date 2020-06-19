Brigham Young statue vandalized on BYU campus

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Brigham Young University’s Daily Universe Newspaper, a Brigham Young statue has been vandalized on campus.

The Brigham Young Statue in front of the Abraham O. Smoot building was reportedly vandalized between June 14-15. The word ‘racist’ was spray-painted on the statue along with red paint being splattered. Some of the paint was also splattered on the Abraham O. Smoot Building sign.

The vandalization comes after several have called for the Abraham O. Smoot building to be renamed on campus. Smoot was an early Latter-day Saint pioneer and was also a slave owner.

The university recently put together a committee to examine issues of race and inequality at BYU and to provide recommendations to the university about specific actions to address certain issues.