BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At around 10 p.m. Friday evening, Brigham City Fire Dept. responded to a traffic accident on I-15 southbound.

The accident happened at milepost 365, at the SR-13 interchange, and involved a moving company semi-trailer hauling two different families’ belongings and a single car.

Due to the size of the incident, additional resources from Corinne Fire were requested, assisting during the entire incident.

The impact of the crash caused the semi to roll and catch on fire, which involved “not only the contents of the semi but the fuel and oil that was spilled during the crash,” according to Brigham City Fire.

One person was reportedly taken by ambulance to Brigham Community Hospital.

They say that gaining access to the fire was difficult, and that crews had to cut into the trailer in various places.

(Courtesy of Brigham City Fire Dept.)

(Courtesy of Brigham City Fire Dept.)

(Courtesy of Brigham City Fire Dept.)

Fire crews reportedly also had to extinguish grass fires caused by the burning fluids flowing down the overpass.

Brigham City Fire wants to thank their partner agencies, saying that without the assistance, they couldn’t have managed the scene.

Here is a list of the agencies that assisted in the incident: