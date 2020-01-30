Brigham City police searching for suspects in overnight vandalism spree

BRIGHAM CITY (ABC4 News) – Brigham City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible for an overnight vandalism spree that damaged nine vehicles all around town over the weekend.

Lt. Tony Federber with the Brigham City police said the incidents, which they believe are all connected, occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning.

“The windows were shot with something. We don’t know if it was a BB or what. Some of the vehicles also had damage to the bodies,” said Lt. Federber. “It is a little bit unusual to have this many in one night like this. The last time something similar to this happened was last summer.”

Shane Howard, a Brigham City resident, said two of the nine vehicles damaged belonged to him and his son’s girlfriend.

“Just disgusted that somebody wants to go out and damage people’s property,” he said.

Howard said he’s lived in the area for 17 years and has never experienced something of this degree until now.

“This is definitely getting out of hand. Roll of toilet paper or go knock on somebody’s door and run? That’s great. But don’t damage people’s stuff,” said Howard.

Howard said while it’s caused some inconvenience having to shuffle cars around in his family until their repairs at the auto body shop are done, the biggest inconvenience is the financial cost.

Investigators said the amount of damage caused is upwards of $2,500. But they currently have no suspects and no leads.

“Some people work hard for their vehicle. They’re scrapping to make ends meet. That vehicle may be their own means of transportation for the family. It’s cold outside and someone’s window gets broken, they might not have a way to get around without fixing that vehicle now,” said Lt. Federber. “We want to catch them as soon as possible and get this stopped so no more damage is done.”

If you have any tips or surveillance video related to the investigation, you’re asked to contact Det. Herbert with the Brigham City Police Department at (435) 734-6650.

