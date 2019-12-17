Brigham City police searching for suspected car burglar

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Brigham City are hoping the public can help identify a woman they suspect in a car burglary.
In post on the Brigham City Police Facebook Page, police are asking for anyone who recognizes the woman in surveillance pictures to contact Cpl. Jorgensen with any information. 435-734-6650.
