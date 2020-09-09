Brigham City Police look for vandalism suspects

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Brigham City Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying one or more vandalism suspects who may be responsible for numerous cases of vandalism and graffiti. The vandalism and graffiti damages have recently happened to some Box Elder County Sheriff Department’s agency vehicles.

According to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department, many of the vandalism cases have happened overnight while the agency’s vehicles were park and unoccupied. At the time of the vandalism, the agency’s cars were visible to the public.

The graffiti on one of the department’s vehicles is a swastika. Officials believe that the suspect/suspects live in the local Brigham City area.

The Box Elder Sheriff’s Department asks that if anyone has information concerning the recent vandalism, to please contact Detective Herbert at (435) 734-6674 or at (435) 734-6650.

