BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Brigham City Fire Dept. extinguished a particularly difficult fire on Saturday with the help of Tremonton, Willard, and Corinne fire departments.

Brigham City firefighters responded to an alarm for a structure fire at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say a shed, located at 3000 N 2650 W, was reported to be on fire and spreading into an adjacent home.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire, authorities say.

Firefighters reportedly arrived at 5:51 a.m. and found smoke and fire coming from an outdoor shed, a parked truck, and the adjacent home.

A press release states, “Due to gusting winds and limited hydrants, the fires were difficult to contain and extinguish.”

The report states that by 7 a.m., the fires were extinguished, with damage estimated at $175,000.

(Courtesy of Brigham City Fire Dept.)

(Courtesy of Brigham City Fire Dept.)

(Courtesy of Brigham City Fire Dept.)

Officials say no injuries were sustained to emergency personnel during the extinguishment of the fires, and that Corinne, Willard, and Tremonton fire units responded for mutual aid.

Brigham City Fire Dept. states in a Facebook post, “We want to extend our sincere thanks to Tremonton, Willard, and Corinne fire departments for their help this morning. With strong-gusting winds and long distances to fire hydrants, this fire was very difficult to extinguish. It was a great team effort by all. We definitely could not have extinguished these alone.”

The fire is currently under investigation, and the Brigham City Fire Dept. encourages property owners, and renters, to install, routinely check, and always maintain working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.