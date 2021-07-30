Bridge maintenance to cause delays on westbound I-80 early next week near Park City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Drivers in Summit County should plan for delays early next week on westbound I-80 near Park City due to bridge maintenance, according to UDOT.

Westbound I-80 will be have just two lanes open between Silver Creek Exchange and Kimball Junction from Monday, Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. Drivers should plan to reduce speed to 55 miles per hour and exercise caution.

Crews will be performing maintenance work on bridges over Highland Drive/ Bitner Road Connection. The maintenance is part of a larger project that will happen this summer. UDOT is planning to repave I-80 from west of Kimball Junction to the Silver Creek Junction. They will also pave I-80 ramps at the Silver Summit Interchange. It is expected construction will be completed this fall.

UDOT expects only minor delays during the project, but drivers should still plan ahead during commuting hours. Due to heavy delays that UDOT observed while working on this project in the beginning of July, engineers determined shifting the work to weekdays and opening an additional lane would cut down on traffic.

Visit the UDOT Traffic website for more information.