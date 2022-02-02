Bridal Veil Falls poised to become state monument

A rainbow shines through the mist at Bridalveil Falls in Yosemite National Park, California on July 06, 2020. – After closing for 2½ months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the wildlife is taking over of areas used by the public. The park is open with limited services and facilities to those with day-use reservations, reservations for in-park lodging or camping, and wilderness or Half Dome permits. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County has moved one step closer toward Bridal Veil Falls becoming a state monument.

The Utah County Commission voted in favor of a resolution put forward to grant state monument status to the stunning waterfalls.

Furthermore, the resolution expresses the commission’s commitment to have Utah County continue providing management services once Bridal Veil Falls officially becomes a state monument.

Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee states:

“Preserving Bridal Veil Falls for future generations remains an ongoing goal of mine dating back to the beginning of my time as a Utah County commissioner. I am grateful that the State has stepped up and recognized Bridal Veil Falls as the special place that it is. I have had multiple conversations over the past year with Representative Keven Stratton, State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen, Wendy Fisher of Utah Open Lands, and many Utah County residents as we have worked together on this goal.”

Lee says that he, along with the state, remains committed to keeping Bridal Veil open and free to the public.

He also vows to work on securing funding for amenities such as improved parking, trails, and restroom facilities, and to enhance the safety and health of those who visit the Falls.

The commissioner adds that granting state monument status to Bridal Veil Falls is the “first step in preserving important areas in Provo Canyon,” and that it will hopefully serve as a model for what they can accomplish.

There is over a month remaining in the 2022 legislative session, and Lee is confident that they will soon see the finalization of making Bridal Veil Falls a state monument.