BRIAN HEAD, Utah (ABC4) — Skiers packed into Brian Head Resort for Utah’s ski season opener. This is the earliest the ski resort has ever opened.

“The fact that we were able to open two weeks earlier than planned, and this is our earliest opening ever in Brian Head and southern Utah is amazing and everyone is so, so excited,” said Amber Palmer, marketing manager of Brian Head Resort.

Skiers and snowboarders from across Utah and the country said they are excited that they are getting an extra couple of ski days than expected, and it’s a great day to be on the mountain.

“It’s awesome. Glad we made the trip down,” skier Alex White said.

“If you can get a couple of runs in before you eat turkey then it’s a good year,” one snowboarder said.

A couple of this season’s first ski chairs in all of Utah said they got in line at 7 a.m., three hours before opening.

“Yeah, we were up at four-thirty this morning to get here,” first chair rider Jacob Haws said.

They said the early snow makes this year look promising.

“Typically, Brian Head’s never great at the beginning but with the snow, we’ve gotten in the last couple of days, I’m sure it’s going to be amazing,” Haws said.

Brian Head said people don’t typically think of southern Utah as being a place to ski. But thanks to cold temperatures, heavy snowstorms and efficient snowmakers, the ski resort managed to pull off its earliest season opener yet.

The resort even opened more lifts than expected on the first day thanks to last night’s storm.

“We’re opening more runs as the day goes on. We already have two more open as of this morning. Didn’t know that would happen but we had ten inches overnight,” Palmer said.

Skiers and snowboarders at Brain Head said they are excited about a new season and took today to enjoy a beautiful first run down the mountain.

“It’s like a good Christmas. It’s amazing,” one snowboarder said.

“It’s just getting that shred. It’s gonna be a good day,” first chair rider Gavin Booth said.

You can find more information about all the ski resorts in the state on Ski Utah.