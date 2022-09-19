SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! We’re coming off of a warm and blustery day Sunday across the state with a similar setup expected for Monday.

Winds won’t be quite as strong, however, with generally 5-15 mph winds expected statewide. Dry weather will continue Monday with sunny skies expected. A storm system sitting along the West Coast will bring changes to the region by midweek.

On Tuesday, southerly flow will remain in place keeping temperatures above normal highs. Moisture will return to southeast portions of the Beehive State with chances of showers and thunderstorms increasing in that region. Flash flood potential will increase significantly on Tuesday over southern Utah, with our recreational areas seeing ‘Probable’ to ‘Possible’ flash flood potential forecasts by the National Weather Service.

By Wednesday, the trough of low pressure along the coast will slide east and bring a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon to all of Utah. As the storm moves through the state into Thursday, showers and storms remain in the forecast through Thursday morning with clearing expected later in the day. Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler by Thursday as well, daytime highs will drop 10-15 degrees from Tuesday’s high temperatures. Highs in the mid-70’s are expected along the Wasatch Front Thursday with mid-80’s for St. George.

Behind the storm system, temperatures will gradually rebound into the weekend with sunshine returning as well. Temperatures will return to seasonal averages by Saturday and will remain there into the next week.

Bottom Line?! Warm and breezy to start the week, showers returning Wednesday.

