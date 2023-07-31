SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The winners of Bank of Utah’s 4th annual photo contest have been announced, and the winning photo is spreading wide across the bank’s website and local billboards, according to a press release.

The “My Utah” photo contest received 400 entries this year leading to the largest number of entries yet. Four photos were selected, three of which won top prizes and the fourth of which was awarded Best in Show.

The Bank of Utah awarded the winner $500 with the runner-ups receiving $300 and $200 prizes.

“This year’s photo entrants were truly stunning. Picking a winner was difficult, but our winner and runners-up were truly deserving. We have some talented photographers in Utah and we are happy they are sharing their views of Utah,” Bank of Utah President Branden Hansen said.

First Place – Taylor Raths, Duchesne County

This photo taken by Taylor Raths in Duchesne County won first place in the “My Utah” Bank of Utah photo contest. (Courtesy of Bank of Utah)

This breathtaking photo depicting a fly fisherman in Duschesne County won first place in the 2023 contest. The photographer, Taylor Raths, was raised on a cattle and horse ranch which inspires her photography style, according to the release. While she previously wanted to pursue professional photography, she now hopes to work in Art Therapy.

“Capturing and showcasing these unique moments in time is refreshing, and I receive peace from creativity. Photography is a tool that allows me to reveal and highlight frequently overlooked beauty,” she said.

2nd Place – Bobbie Grover, Tremont

Bobbie Grover’s photo of horses drinking water in the Dugway area took 2nd prize in the “My Utah” Bank of Utah photo contest. (Courtesy of Bank of Utah)

Bobbie Grover won the second-place prize with a stunning photo of horses drinking water in the Dugway area. The photo, and the horses in it, have deep significance to Grover.

“I had wanted to see wild horses since I was young and when I found out how close to me they were I went searching for them out to Dugway. When I found them, my life changed,” she said. She told the Bank of Utah she found peace by spending every day she could with the wild horses.

3rd Place – Same El Halta, Eagle Mountain

Sam El Halta captured this iconic barn in Ogden Valley, taking the third place prize in the “My Utah” Bank of Utah photo contest. (Courtesy of Bank of Utah)

Sam El Halta captured this iconic barn on camera while exploring Ogden Valley for the first time. Halta said he has been taking photos for most of his life as a hobby and a passion.

To see other winning photos, click here.

The top photos, including honorable mentions, will be featured in this year’s “My Utah” wall calendar. The winning photo will also be used on the Bank of Utah‘s social media and on freeway billboards along the Wasatch Front.