SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A young woman is in critical condition after being hit by a Frontrunner train Thursday afternoon.

Officials say a couple was waiting for a train to pass to cross inside the crossing gate at 800 south and 600 west around 1:45 p.m.

Once the train passed, the woman stepped onto the Trax without looking to her right and that’s when a southbound Frontrunner crashed into her.

“It was really the first step or two but that’s all it takes,” said Carl Arky, a UTA spokesperson. “There’s a train coming — the train can’t stop, the train can’t slow down.”

Arky said no one else was hurt.

A bus bridge is now in place between Salt Lake City Central and Murray causing major delays.

ABC4 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.