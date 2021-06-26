UPDATE: Pilot killed in North Logan identified

TUESDAY 6/29/2021 6:53 a.m.

NORTH LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The man killed in a North Logan plane crash was a second-generation aviator, according to a report.

Saturday night, a plane crashed through the roof of a home in North Logan. While nobody was in the home at the time of the crash, authorities say the pilot did die.

According to The Herald Journal, the pilot has been identified as Don Gerszewski. In a statement through Cache County Victim Services, Gerszewski’s family says he had nearly five decades of aviation experience.

It is not known at this time if the pilot died as a result of the crash or if there were a medical incident prior.

ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Small plane crashes into North Logan home, one person dead

SATURDAY 6/26/2021 9:08 p.m.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead after police say their small plane crashed onto the roof of a home in North Logan Saturday night.

According to North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black, the call came into dispatch around 8:40 p.m. on a report of a plane crash. EMS responded to the home located near 2300 East 3000 North where they found the plane had crashed on the roof of the home.

Black said there were no residents inside the home at the time however the pilot of the plane was in the plane deceased.

It is not known at this time if the pilot died as a result of the crash or if there were a medical incident prior.

NTSB will arrive tomorrow morning to begin their investigation, according to Black.

The name of the pilot has not yet been released.

ABC4 will update as soon as additional information is released.