Suspect shot and killed by police, officer injured after domestic violence call in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer involved shooting left one man dead and a Murray police officer injured Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at the Villas at Vine Apartments located at 800 E. Vine Street around 4:30.

A male suspect was shot and killed by police, and an officer on the scene was transported to Intermountain Hospital with a non-life threatening leg injury.

What lead up to the shooting is still unclear.

Witnesses at the apartment complex tell ABC4 they heard multiple gun shots being fired in the area.

Makenzie Starks lives next door to the unit that is blocked off by police caution tape.

Starks said she was in the kitchen cooking when she heard gunshots. She ran outside and brought her kids to safety, before she heard more shots ring out.

“Definitely sounded like almost two clips,” Starks said.

She said several gunshots were fired within two minutes of each other.

“I just heard the gunshots and I’m just honestly grateful that I didn’t have to see anything initially because I don’t know what that would’ve done to me,” Starks said.

Since a Murray police officer was involved, Salt Lake City Police is taking over the investigation.

While neighbors wait for police to finish their investigation, some tell ABC4 News they saw this coming.

“I’ve been honestly waiting…is that horrible to say? We’ve had cops in and out a lot around here so its been like ‘okay when is it going to happen?’ Starks said”

The identity of the suspect hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.