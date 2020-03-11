Man dies in Brigham City warehouse explosion

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is dead after an explosion at a warehouse in Brigham City Tuesday morning.

A witness told ABC4 News he was working nearby when he heard the explosion near 150 South 800 West around 7 a.m.

“I turned around and it looked like fireworks it the sky and we walked over to see what happened and we saw the building had exploded and it had a big hole in it,” said local worker, Allen Waddoups.

“We can confirm there is one fatality,” said Lt. Tony Ferderber of Birgham City Police. A man in his 30s was found dead by witnesses just after the explosion occurred.

According to police, the explosion happened in a HyPerComp Engineering building where the company works with oxygen.

In a statement, the president of HyPerComp Engineering said normal operating procedures were in place and were being followed. He said the employee was working with high-pressure gas cylinders when the accident happened. The statement goes on to say, the company is deeply saddened and employs fewer than 20 people, who work like family.

According to company representatives, HyPerComp Engineering, Inc., is a small high-tech composite materials company with its research, development and production facilities in Brigham City. Products include lightweight high-pressure composite material vessels for aerospace and industrial applications which are marketed on a worldwide basis.

What others are reading: