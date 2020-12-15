Firefighters battle house fire in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters got an early wake-up call in South Salt Lake as a house caught on fire.

It happened early Tuesday morning at 3586 South 320 East.















South Salt Lake House Fire

Dispatch tells ABC4 News that everyone living inside the home were able to get out.

Authorities say the homeowner was alerted by smoke detectors in his home.

South Salt Lake Fire, Unified Fire Authority, and Murray Fire responded to the scene around 3:45 a.m.

This is a developing story, more information will be posted once it becomes available.