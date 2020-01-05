Breaking News: Body discovered in Hells Canyon on the Ensign Peak Trail

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A body was found in Hells Canyon near the state capitol, on the Ensign Peak Trail.

Police closed the trail while they investigated and removed the body.

Police did not know the gender of the body and a medical examiner was brought on site.

The investigation is ongoing, and Police are expected to give more information as it becomes available.

The story is developing, and ABC4 News will update as more information becomes available.