LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton High School student was stabbed by one of his classmates on Tuesday, according to the Layton Police Department.
The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, across the street from Layton High School.
Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a fight ensued between two boys.
One of the boys allegedly pulled out a small knife and stabbed the victim in the upper abdomen.
The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, ran from the scene but has since been taken into custody.
The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.
Three schools — Layton High, Central Davis Jr. High and Crestview Elementary — were placed on lock-out status due to the incident, but have since resumed normal school activity.
No further information is available at this time.