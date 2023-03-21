ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) — A judge ruled today that the death penalty will no longer be considered in the trial for Lori Vallow Daybell.

Daybell is being tried for the alleged murder of her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. She is also being tried for allegedly conspiring with her husband, Chad Daybell, to murder his first wife, Tammy.

Daybell motioned to dismiss the death penalty on March 5, and according to East Idaho News, Judge Steven Boyce motioned in agreement to take the death penalty off the table in a hearing on Tuesday, March 21. He reportedly made this decision “to ensure the rights of the defendant to a fair trial are protected.”

According to Nate Eaton of East Idaho News, this means jury selection and trial will likely be shorter as there won’t be a sentencing phase. Boyce will issue Daybell’s sentence if she is found guilty, instead of the jury voting on the death penalty or life in prison.

The original motion to dismiss the death penalty listed several reasons it should be dismissed, including media saturation, multiple violations by the government, and the government’s knowledge of Daybell’s mental health.

During the hearing, Boyce also ruled on the motion Daybell’s attorneys filed for prosecutors to turn over all written and recorded statements made by Chad while in custody.

“While we are disappointed and respectfully disagree with today’s decision, we will continue to vigorously pursue justice for Tammy, Tylee, and JJ,” Prosecuting Attorneys Rob Wood and Lindsay Blake issued in a statement.

This post will be updated as ABC4 News receives more information on the hearing.