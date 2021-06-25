BREAKING: 4 people in hospital from turbulence on Southwest flight into Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Four people are in the hospital after being injured by turbulence on a Southwest Airlines flight bound for Salt Lake City.

Flight records show the Boeing 737 departed from Midway Airport in Chicago at 12:18 p.m. CT Friday afternoon and landed in Salt Lake City at 2:34 p.m. MT.

According to Salt Lake City International Airport spokesperson Nancy Volmer, four people were taken to a local hospital where their conditions are unknown.

ABC4 is working to obtain more information on this developing story.