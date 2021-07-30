BREAKING: 16-year-old shot multiple times in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A teen is in critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the 16-year-old boy was shot near 900 W. and 200 S. around 4 p.m.

Police say bystanders in the area immediately reacted to help the teen before officers arrived to provide medical treatment.

The teen was then taken to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in critical but stable condition.

SLCPD says they have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-135246.