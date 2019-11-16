Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ heads to Salt Lake City

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Bravo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bravo announced The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will be the franchise new addition to the popular series.

Andy Choen made the announcement during the 2019 BravoCon in New York City on Saturday.

To read the official announcement from Braco click here.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories