Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ heads to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bravo announced The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will be the franchise new addition to the popular series.
Andy Choen made the announcement during the 2019 BravoCon in New York City on Saturday.
To read the official announcement from Braco click here.
