Brandless to expand in Utah, bringing over 1,000 new jobs

In this Jan. 26, 2018, photo dinner products including pasta and sauces costing $3 or less are on display in the lab of the online retailer Brandless in San Francisco. Brandless co-founder and CEO Tina Sharkey says Brandless makes money on every item, despite the level price, by working with manufacturers directly to make the goods. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah-based commerce platform is preparing to expand.

Brandless, Inc. will grow in Lindon, according to the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity. The expansion will bring over 1,030 new high-paying jobs to Utah over the next 10 years.

“Brandless is quickly becoming one of Utah’s fastest-growing consumer products companies,” says Dan Hemmert, the Office of Economic Opportunity’s executive director. “With over a thousand new jobs, this corporate expansion will have a big impact here.”

Brandless was founded in 2016, manufacturing and selling grocery, beauty, personal care, and houseware products under its own label. In 2020, the company went out of business for four months before relaunching under Utah-based Clarke Capital Partners.

“With millions of customers, thousands of new product requests, hundreds of products and categories and dozens of marketplace partners, we needed to anchor Brandless in a place with the talent pool, innovation infrastructure, and additional resources to support our rapid growth trajectory,” says Brandless CEO Cydni Tetro. “With this location, we can accelerate towards our mission of democratizing access to better-for-you products and empowering everyone to be a force for good.”

According to GOED, Brandless may receive up to 20% of the additional state taxes it will pay over the 10-year life of the agreement.

“Brandless’s decision to anchor in Utah further validates our strong and expanding epicenter for consumer products and consumer tech,” says Theresa A. Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah). “Companies like Brandless choose Utah because we have one of the fastest-growing economies in the country, and provide everything they need to succeed.”