SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – At around 9 p.m. Saturday night, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers responded to a crash on southbound I-215 E near 4500 S.

The accident involved a juvenile male pedestrian that was struck by a car.

Authorities report that the boy was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.