Boy struck at dangerous St. George intersection, residents concerned

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Cody Nelson lives near 2880 East and 3110 South Street, where a 6-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were hit by a truck while riding an electric scooter Thursday evening.

“As a resident, I’m a little concerned, I have kids of my own and I’m concerned about the kids and the scooters and the bikes and different things that they ride and safety awareness,” says Nelson.

Sergeant Tyrell Bangerter says the girl was driving and the boy was riding on the scooter. Neither of them were wearing helmets.

“The 10-year-old did have some minor injuries, some abrasions, needed stitches, stuff like that. The 6-year-old boy initially was listed in critical condition, but later was advised he was stable but was life-flighted for some internal injuries,” says Bangerter.

Bangerter says this is the second crash in the exact intersection, the last happened just four months ago.

“We had an 8-year-old boy riding an electric scooter, it was a sit-down style versus the standup one we had yesterday, and same thing, riding Westbound on the South side of the road, went out into the intersection directly in front of an SUV and was struck,” he says.

Bangerter says the man who struck the children was not under the influence and appeared to be following the rules of the road.

“Parents need to talk to the kids about safety, and about stopping and looking both ways before we cross a road, before we enter a roadway, especially the stop sign,” he says.

“It’s a conversation we had with our kids and it’s also a conversation we had with our teenage drivers, you’ve got to watch out for these kids that are not paying attention and you have to be aware,” says Nelson.

Police are still investigating and charges have not yet been filed.