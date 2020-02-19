Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy filing won’t impact local scouts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy Tuesday at a time when the organization faces hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits and dwindling memberships, but officials say this won’t affect local scouts.

“Dear Scouting Family,” that’s how officials with the Boy Scouts of America began their address to families across the country telling them the 110-year-old organization filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

They told ABC4 News it’s to achieve two key objectives to “equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their in Scouting and continue to carry out Scouting’s mission for years to come.”

But the BSA said Utah’s councils are “separate, distinct and financially independent.”

“Only the national organization is going through the financial restructuring. Local councils are not filing for bankruptcy,” according to a video BSA shared with the public.

Serving Scouts in Northern Utah the Trapper Trails Council said in a statement to ABC4 News:

The Trapper Trails Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience.

The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The Trapper Trails Council – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council. Trapper Trails Council

Amid BSA’s bankruptcy, the Logan Scout Shop, BSA is closing its doors to the public Friday and the next closest shop for Northern Utah residents is Ogden.

ABC4 News reached out to the BSA about the closure, however, they did not reply specifically about it.

Click here to read an open letter in regards to victims from the Boy Scouts of America.

