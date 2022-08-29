SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 9-year-old boy named Paxton is now out of a coma — and has met his hero, who rescued that child from a truck submerged in water.

“There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck — no way,” said Joe Donnell, a bystander who saw the truck roll.

On Sunday, Donnell joined the boy’s family members at Paxton’s bedside; the 9-year-old is recovering and was able to respond to Joe and give him a thumbs up.

The incident happened on August 22, at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir. The truck fell down the boat ramp. Paxton was inside the truck until Donnell was able to rescue him.

