WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 14-year-old boy was rescued after he was armpit deep in mud on Wednesday.

Officials say they responded to an address near Farr West on a report of an entrapment.

When they arrived on the scene they discovered that the teen had been walking through swampy water and had sunk up to his armpits in the mud.

Deputies deployed throw ropes and were able to rescue the boy and reunite him with his family.