Boy hospitalized with facial injuries after dog attack

BLUFFDALE CITY (ABC4 News) – A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after police said he was bitten by a dog in his neighborhood.

Saratoga Springs Police Department said a family was planning to go out of town, and they asked a neighborhood boy to take care of their dog while they were away.

The dog is described a “medium-sized, crossbreed” dog.

Police said the boy and the dog had been around each other numerous times and they were familiar with one another. Still, the family wanted to show the boy more specifically how they fed the dog.

Saratoga Springs Police Sgt. Roger Williams said they were interacting with the dog with a treat inside a cotton ball.

“When the boy tried to take the ball from the dog, apparently– it triggered the dog, and the dog attacked the boy and bit him in the face,” said Sgt. Williams.

Sgt. Williams said the boy suffered “fairly significant” injuries to his nose, lower jaw cheek area, and back of the head.

Due to the number of facial injuries, the boy was airlifted to the hospital via a LifeFlight helicopter.

The dog was impounded by Salt Lake County Animals Services and it will be quarantined for two weeks, Sgt. Williams said.

It’s not clear what will happen to the dog after that.

Note: Saratoga Springs Police Department contracts with Bluffdale City to provide police services.

