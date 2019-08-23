Newsfore Opt-In Form

Boy hit, killed in Weber County

Local News
WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A child is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck in Weber County Thursday afternoon.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near 900 North 4400 West, in an unincorporated section of Weber County.

Deputies and first responders arrived to find the boy dead. Authorities did not release the child’s age. They said he had been riding his bike when he was struck by the truck.

The crash is under investigation, but Weber County officials said the incident appears to be a “tragic accident.”

Investigators said there doesn’t seem to be any indication that impairment, speed, distractions were a factor. The driver of the truck is fully cooperative with authorities. 

