Boy, 9, injured in accidental shooting, police say

BRIGHAM CITY (ABC4 News) – A boy was hospitalized Thursday evening after police said he was injured in an accidental shooting.

Brigham City police said officers responded to a home at 5:07 p.m. on the report of a child with a gunshot wound.

Brigham City Police Lt. Tony Ferderber confirmed there was a 9-year-old boy with a “self-inflicted, accidental” gunshot wound to the head.

The child was transported to the Brigham City Community Hospital and then to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. The boy’s condition is not known.

This is at least the second Utah child injured in a reported accidental shooting Thursday.

Thursday morning, a 3-year-old was injured when a gun accidentally discharged at a home in Murray. Police said that child’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

In light of the news of children injured by firearms, Bountiful Police Department shared a reminder that they have free gun locks at their station. “Please take advantage of this and keep your firearms secure,” the department shared on Twitter.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: