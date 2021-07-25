UPDATE: Missing Hurricane 4-year-old boy located

SUNDAY 7/25/2021 1:28 p.m.

HURRICANE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An endangered missing person alert previously issued for a 4-year-old last seen being tucked into bed last night has been canceled.

Authorities say the 4-year-old boy has been located.

No additional details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Boy, 4, last seen being tucked into bed, missing from Hurricane City

SUNDAY 7/25/2021 12:47 p.m.

HURRICANE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police in southern Utah are asking for the community’s help to find a young boy who has not been seen since he was tucked into bed Saturday night.

Hurricane City Police say 4-year-old Kache Wallis was last seen near 300 West 200 North.

Kache was seen wearing white Ninja Turtle pajamas. He is described as having light brown, medium-length hair and dark brown eyes. Kache is about 3’6″ and weighs 50 pounds.

According to police, Kache may be with his non-custodial mother, Erika Carrell, in a white 2017 Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plates.

Below is a picture of a similar Sentra and an Oregon license plate. Note, these are not the exact Sentra or license plate associated with Erika Carrell.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, the 2016 Nissan Sentra is debuted during the Los Angeles Auto Show, in Los Angeles. The Sentra was made in Smyrna, Tenn., from 1985 to 2000, when it was moved to Aguascalientes, Mexico, so the Smyrna plant could make SUVs. Since then, Nissan Motor Co. has built a second plant in Aguascalientes to make Sentras for global export. Nissan is Mexico’s market leader and the biggest automotive manufacturer in the country. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)



Kache’s case does not currently meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, Hurricane City Police say. As of 1:05 p.m., an endangered missing person alert has been issued for Kache.

If you see Kache, pictured above, or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Hurricane City Police at 435-627-4999.