Box truck crashes into Duchesne County tire store injuring three

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A box truck driver may be facing charges after crashing into a storefront in Duchesne County on Tuesday.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says they’re considering whether charges will be filed in this incident that left three people injured.

Authorities say the crash happened as the truck was driving westbound along US-40 through Duchesne City around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say a snow-covered roadway caused the truck to slide off and crash into the front of RC Tire & Lube building located at 179 East Main Street. Witnesses say the box truck driver was traveling over the speed limit at the time of the crash.

(Courtesy of the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office)

The crash left serious damage to the building. Two people were riding in the truck — the truck driver and passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.

A person inside the store sustained minor cuts and scrapes, but was released at the scene after treatment.

Deputies are considering criminal charges at this time, but have not released a final decision.