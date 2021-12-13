Box Elder County schools move to online learning amid overnight threats

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Many schools within the Box Elder County District will move to online learning on Monday after additional threats were received overnight.

The schools moving to online learning are Bear River Middle School, Bear River High School, schools in the north end of the district, and all elementary schools.

This announcement follows a previous investigation by Tremonton Police on Sunday night regarding threats made against Bear Middle School and Bear High School. At the time, extra police presence was provided to ensure student safety.

All students and parents have been notified of the announcement. Police are still investigating the threat and are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” school officials say.

