BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Park Valley Saturday that left the residence a total loss.

At 10:12 a.m. on Sept. 3, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Park Valley Fire Dept., Snowville Fire Dept. and Box Elder County Fire Dept. arrived on scene to “visible flames” coming from the home.

(Courtesy of Box Elder Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office states that the fire is believed to be a result of faulty wiring in the attic, though the cause is still under investigation.

The individual who rents the house was reportedly not home during the time of the blaze, and no injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

Authorities say damages have not yet been added up.

No further information is available at this time.