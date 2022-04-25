TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – 39-year-old Casey Sullivan, a regular league bowler in Tooele, allegedly stole a container with $2,089 of prize money from an All Star Bowling & Entertainment Center in Tooele.

According to court documents, Sullivan was caught on camera stealing the container from a locker inside the alley.

An officer with the Tooele City Police Department says that, upon watching the video recording, he observed Sullivan go to a locker and open it, grab a bowling ball, as well as the prize money container, and walk into the bathroom.

The container was reportedly later found in a garbage can in the bathroom with all the money gone.

Employees at the bowling alley told police that Sullivan would be at the bowling alley the following day, where the officer could then take him into custody.

Sullivan was arrested on Thursday, April 21, and when interviewed by police, he claimed that he did, in fact, take the container out of the locker room and into the bathroom, where he took all the money and threw the container in the garbage, according to court documents.

Sullivan allegedly claimed that he spent all the money on bills.

Sullivan is facing one charge of theft, with a value that exceeds $1,500 but less than $5,000.