Boutique donates 10,000 surgical masks to Utah Department of Health

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Lehi based e-commerce marketplace boutique, Jane, donated 10,000 surgical masks to the Utah Department of Health to be distributed to front line workers.

In a press release issued by the company, they said they are stepping up to help their local community that has been impacted by COVID-19.

“Knowing how many medical professionals are in need of masks, Jane is donating 8,000 surgical masks today with 2,000 more on their way in the coming days,” the release states. “Additionally, cloth masks created by boutique sellers on Jane are available for purchase for all non-medical workers to stay safe while supporting small businesses.”

Masks can be found on their website, Jane.com.

To date, Jane has sold more than 200,000 cloth masks and is donating a portion of the proceeds for every mask sold to help fight COVID-19. 

