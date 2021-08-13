Bountiful vs. Highland football game canceled after positive COVID-19 test

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A football game between Bountiful and Highland High Schools has been canceled after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Salt Lake City School District spokesperson Yandary Chatwin tells ABC4 a player from Highland High School tested positive for the virus Thursday.

Because of this, the school’s team — which is made up of about 70 players — is currently undergoing contact tracing from the Salt Lake County Health Department, Chatwin says.

According to new health department protocol, players who might have been exposed to the virus wouldn’t necessarily have to quarantine as long as they were vaccinated.

However, since the school district is unable to track vaccination status, they wouldn’t have known which players had to quarantine, and which ones didn’t, according to Chatwin.

Therefore, Chatwin says they decided to cancel the game because they weren’t sure they would have enough players on the roster.

