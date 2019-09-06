Bountiful residents warned about ‘increased risk of flooding’ after Gun Range Fire

Live Now
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bountiful City issued a warning Thursday evening about flooding risk near the Gun Range Fire burn area.

City officials say a report from the U.S. Forest Service indicates an increased risk of flooding due to the burn damage on the slopes above Bountiful homes.

Over the next two to three years, while the torched land recovers, significant rainfall may cause flash floods and debris flows, officials say.

The Gun Range Fire located east of Bountiful began around 12:30 a.m. on August 30.

Residents are urged to stay informed and prepared for a potential flooding event.

The city said it is “actively engaged with state and federal partners in monitoring and exploring mitigation options.”

The Gun Range Fire started on August 30. The fire ignited by an abandoned campfire destroyed multiple homes and burned 321 acres of land.  Firefighters reported it 100% contained on September 1.

Sandbags are available at the Bountiful City Streets Department- Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 801-298-6175 to arrange for pickup.

For more information, visit www.bountifulutah.gov.

