Bountiful residents living near Gun Range Fire burn scar, prepare for flooding

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – With rainfall, hail, and thunderstorms in the forecast, people who live near the burned hillside left behind by the Gun Range Fire in Bountiful are being encouraged to protect their property.

One way of doing that is by taking advantage of free sandbags staged in two areas of Bountiful.

Sand, sandbags, pallets for stacking bags and shovels, have been placed at Twin Hollows Park in the Bountiful North District and on North Skyline Drive near Bountiful Lions Range.

Lt. Dave Edwards with the Bountiful Police Department told ABC4 News, the city is “preparing for the worst-case scenario.”

He’s encouraging residents, especially ones who live near the fire line, to surround their homes now before it’s too late.

“No one is in control of how much rain we get on any given day but we do know this is going to be a substantial risk for a long period of time,” Lt. Edwards said.

Utah Emergency Management says homes in the burn scar area are at risk of flooding for the next five to 10 years.

For more resources on how to protect your home after a fire, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: