Bountiful residents concerned about downsloping winds amid Gun Range Fire

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several neighbors concerned the down slopping westerly winds will kick the Gun Range Fire back up.

“It went over the top, that’s what they are worried about, it coming back over when those canyon winds start coming west,” says Andy Odoardi.

Bountiful residents are watering their lawns expecting another long night of potential fire danger and first responders banging on doors like Friday morning.

“I didn’t know who was pounding on the door. We’ve had a couple of incidents up here. So, I called 9-1-1 and she just yelled at me… ‘Get Out Now! You are in the evacuation area. Get Out!’ said Rebecca Odoardi.

Before she could tell her husband Andy about the evacuation order on Skyline Drive and 600 North, he was out in the back yard spraying water.

“Well, I tried to wet down the fence and wet down all the shrubbery and all but it was just too massive,” he says. “It was too much fire, a wall of fire that we could see up there. So we knew we had to get out.”

Three homes were destroyed in the fire and hundreds of residents are displaced, while hundreds more sit and watch what the fire may be doing.

“I’m really frightened. I mean it is hard to realize that you might lose everything you have and our hearts go out certainly to those three families. I don’t know how they are dealing with that,” says Rebecca Odoardi.

A few blocks north near 1000 North and 900 East is David Oviatt.

“Oh man, last night was traumatic. I had just got to bed and the wind had just started picking up and all of our animals started getting restless,” he says.

That’s when Oviatt got a call to get out of his home. Friday night he feeling optimistic.

“I don’t know, I feel pretty good about it just because I think they did a pretty good job putting it out,” Oviatt adds.

Area law enforcement blocked off and staged on several streets to the evacuated homes to prevent looting throughout the night.

