BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a porch pirate caught on camera.

Bountiful City Police released surveillance video footage of the thief stealing a package from someone’s front door.

The suspect can be seen exiting a dark SUV, walking up to the front door area, picking up a package and returning back to the car.

Hot off the porch, this theft just barely happened. Call 801-298-6000 if you know who this is, reference case 22-255. Despite the mask and lack of a clear view of the suspects face, we’ve been able to close cases like this off the surveillance video. pic.twitter.com/Le1NKeFsUw — BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) January 28, 2022

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or their car to contact the police at (801) 298-6000.