BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a car burglary suspect Thursday.

The Bountiful Police Department released a photo of the suspect leaving a Target store after using one of the victim’s credit cards on Thursday around 1:23 p.m.

Courtesy: Bountiful Police

Officials ask that if you recognize this person to call 801-298-6000, reference case 22-324.

No other information has been released about the incident.