BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman?

Bountiful City Police is searching for a suspect connected to a felony retail theft incident.

The woman was caught on security camera entering and exiting a store.

(Courtesy of Bountiful City Police)

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize this person to contact authorities at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002386.